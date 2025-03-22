43 ILP violators detected in Seijosa; externed

SEIJOSA, 21 Mar: A total of 43 outsiders without ILP were detected during an unannounced ILP checking drive conducted by a team of the Seijosa police in Jolly/Goloso area of Seijosa subdivision in Pakke-Kessang district on Friday.

Later, all the ILP violators were externed out from Arunachal through the Seijosa check gate, following the order of the executive magistrate.

Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang advised the people to ensure character verification of migrant labourers,and to conduct tenant verification in the district.

“It is the duty of the employers to obtain ILP for their labourers,” the SP said, adding that there have been many instances in which heinous crimes like rape and murder have been committed by migrant labourers from outside the state.