Sangti valley’s community-led waste mgmt efforts get GRF’s recognition

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: The community-led waste management efforts in Sangti valley being carried out by the Northeast Waste Collective, an Assam-based NGO, were recognised by London’s Global Recycling Foundation (GRF) recently.

The Global Recycling Foundation has named Ittisha Sarah, founder of Northeast Waste Collective and director of Azure Lotus Foundation, Assam, among 20 other winners of its Recycling Heroes Competition-2025.

Sarah’s NGO has been recognised for its dedication to sustainability, recycling and environmental stewardship.

The NGO has been working closely with the Monpa community of Sangti valley since 2020 towards co-designing a community-led waste management system. The community-led waste management project in Sangti valley segregates village waste into wet and dry recyclables. The wet waste is composted and fed to animals while the dry waste is sorted and taken to local recycling companies. The profits are used for local community projects.