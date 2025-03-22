Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools’ camp concludes

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

KIYIT, 21 Mar: The weeklong football camp conducted by Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools concluded here in East Siang district on Friday.

The camp, which started on 14 March, saw enthusiastic participation of 250 young local footballers, including a good number of female players.

The camp provided a platform for the local youths to develop their football skills, build confidence, and make new friends.

The female participants were provided with jerseys as a token of encouragement, as well as in recognition of the immense enthusiasm shown throughout the camp.

Attending the closing ceremony, MLA Oken Tayeng lauded the efforts of Bhaichung Bhutia and his team to promote and develop football in the region.

Stating that plans are underway for new initiatives and collaborations to further promote and develop football in the region, he sought cooperation from parents, coaches, and community members.

The coaches also shared their experiences working with the young talented local youths. They highlighted the immense potentials of the players and enthusiasm displayed by the participants throughout the camp.

Out of the 250 participants, seven have been chosen,and they will soon be sent to Shillong (Meghalaya) for the second round of selection trial. The selected students will be awarded scholarships to attend the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School.