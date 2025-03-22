Sangeyling Team, Ketchengha Boys emerge victorious at Dorjee Khandu Memorial District Level Archery Tournament

TAWANG, 21 Mar: Sangeyling Team and Ketchengha Boys took the top honours at the Dorjee Khandu Memorial District Level Archery Tournament, which concluded here on Friday.

Sangeyling Team dominated the traditional event, defeating Team Monyul 15-2.

Ketchengha Boys won the Olympic-style event with 328 points, surpassing Changbu Boys by 295 points.

The tournament, held at the mega festival ground in Mentsemtse, aimed to provide young archers with a platform to showcase their skills.

The event was sponsored by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his family.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering attended the prize distribution ceremony, during which he encouraged the youths to draw inspiration from late Dorjee Khandu’s life and strive for excellence in archery at the national and international levels.

The event concluded on a high note, with participants, organisers, and dignitaries unanimously expressing their enthusiasm to make this tournament an annual affair. (DIPRO)