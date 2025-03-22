Capital Complex, Changlang, E/Siang, E/Kameng qualify for final round of Tadar Tang football

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Capital Complex edged past Pakke-Kessang 2-1 and qualified for the final round of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (SLFT) from Zone 4 in Tawang on Friday.

Kento Jopok Pertin opened the scoring for Capital Complex in the first minutes. However, Pakke-Kessang restored the parity in the 51st minute through a goal from Pullo Tallo. Toku Punung netted the winning goal for Papum Pare in the 78th minute.

Besides Capital Complex, three other teams – Changlang, East Siang and East Kameng – also booked their berths in the final round.

Other results of the day:

Namsai (Zone 1): Anjaw beat Lower Dibang Valley 2-1; Dibang Valley beat Tirap 6-1; Changlang beat Lohit 3-0.

Nari (Zone 2): East Siang beat West Siang 4-0; Shi-Yomi beat Leparada 2-0; Lower Siang beat Upper Siang 5-2.

Daporijo (Zone 3): Upper Subansiri beat APPSCB 4-1; Kurung Kumey beat Keyi Panyor 2-1; Lower Subansiri drew 1-1 with Kra Daadi.

Tawang (Zone 4): East Kameng beat Tawang 3-0;Bichom beat West Kameng 3-2.