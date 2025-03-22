Arunachal’s men’s team wins bronze at 17th National Rafting C’ship

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, the men’s team from Arunachal Pradesh secured a bronze medal in the 17th National Rafting Championship held on the Satluj river in Himachal Pradesh.

The team, comprising captain Tobang Perme, vice captain Nobang Tayeng, Kaleven Tayeng, Bijonto Pertin, and Bani Darin, with coach Geli Ete and manager Dhritiman Hazarika, completed the 3,000-metre downriver race in under 20 minutes.

The race saw fierce competition from teams across the country.

Speaking to the media after the event, Atu Kartek, the secretary-general of the Arunachal Pradesh Water Sports Association (APWSA), expressed happiness over the team’s achievement.

APWSA president Nino Dai also congratulated the team for bringing laurels to the state, and wished them success in the upcoming events in the championship.

The 17th National Rafting Championship comprises four events – down river race, slalom race, RX sprint,and marathon.

This event is being organised by the Indian Rafting Foundation under the aegis of the World Rafting Federation.