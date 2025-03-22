Khelo India ASMITA City League (Weightlifting) held

CHIMPU, 21 Mar: Lifter Geyir Lollen from Khelo India Centre (KIC) in West Siang district won a gold medal in the +87 kg category of the Khelo India ASMITA City League (Weightlifting ), which ended at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) here on Friday.

Anu Cheke from Khelo India State Centre of Excellence SLSA and Techi Zermin from KIC, Papum Pare won the gold and silver medal, respectively, in the 76 kg bodyweight category.

In the 71 kg category, the gold medal was won by Topi Romin from KISCE, SLSA and the silver was won by Monisha Noshi from KIC, West Siang. The bronze medal in this category was won by Kamchan Rikpin from Lower Siang.

In the 64 kg category, Junmi Kitnya from KISCE, SLSA, Tana Yacho and Taba Marsa, both from KIC, Papum Pare, won the gold, silver and bronze medal, respectively.

In the 59 kg category, Rijun Sawin and Riniyam Yangfo from KISCE, SLSA won the gold and silver medal, respectively, and Bompi Bagra from KIC, West Siang won the bronze medal.

In the 55 kg category, Bomyum Karlo and Taba Yokum, both from KISCE, SLSA, won the gold and the silver medal, respectively.

In the 49 kg category, the gold medal was won by Nguncha Tandong from KISCE, SLSA, while the silver and the bronze medals were won by Koyir Doni and Sartam Lulu, from KISCE, SLSA.

In the 45 kg category, Pinky Basumatary from KIC, West Siang and Tam Aya from KISCE, SLSA won the gold and silver medal, respectively, while Tok Onam from KIC, Lower Siang bagged the bronze.

In the 40 kg category, Atti Rui from KISCE, SLSA won the gold medal.

The medals were presented to the winners by Sports Director Tadar Appa, SAI NCOE Assistant Director Satrajit Kachari, Youth Affairs Department Administrative Officer Bani Jomoh Taku and SLSA Principal Likha Vidha.