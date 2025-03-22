Phassang, Raja apprise union min of ongoing developmental activities

NEW DELHI, 21 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang and Urban Development Minister Balo Raja called on union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Friday, and apprised him of the ongoing developmental activities under the ministry’s purview, besides discussing with him key issues concerning urban infrastructure, housing, and sanitation in Arunachal Pradesh.

The duo highlighted the challenges faced by the state in urban planning, and sought the central government’s assistance in strengthening municipal governance, solid waste management, and road infrastructure in Itanagar and other urban areas of Arunachal.

Phassang briefed the union minister on multiple development projects currently underway within the IMC, and emphasised the need for continued financial and technical support from the ministry. He requested comprehensive assistance for the overall growth and modernisation of Itanagar, including better drainage systems, smart city initiatives, and improved urban connectivity.

After an in-depth discussion, Khattar assured the delegation of full support from the central government. He assured to extend all possible assistance to Arunachal for its urban development needs, and encouraged the state government to actively collaborate with the ministry for better implementation of urban policies.

Earlier, Phassang and Raja held discussions with union Housing & Urban Affairs Additional Secretary SP Singh and its Joint Director Dillon.

The meeting focused on expediting pending projects and ensuring smoother coordination between the state and central governments.