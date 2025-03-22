Monjit Yein beats Phillipines fighter in ONE Championship

Staff Reporter

BANGKOK, 21 Mar: Monjit Yein, Arunachal’s MMA star kid beat Justin Jones Matoto of the Philippines in his ONE Championship professional debut fight on Friday.

Yein was declared the winner by unanimous decision by all three judges after a three-round fight. With this ONE Championship win, Yein’s MMA professional fight record is 5-0. He entirely dominated his Phillipino opponent in the three-round fight.

Yein accepted Friday Night ONE Championship fight in Bangkok, Thailand, on just eight days’ notice.

Hailing from Lekang in Namsai district, Yein was training under Bhabajeet Choudhary of Bidang MMA Academy, Guwahati.

Yein is only the 6th Indian to have won any bout in ONE Championship, and the second from Northeast India.