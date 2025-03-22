Pol parties raise concern over duplicity in EPIC numbers

YINGKIONG, 21 Mar: Representatives of various political parties raised concern over duplicity in some electors’ EPIC numbers during a coordination meeting convened here in Upper Siang district on Friday by the district administration.

The district-level coordination meeting convened by Upper Siang District Election Officer Talo Jerang, in compliance with the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), was held to discuss any unresolved issues in the district.

Presiding over the meeting, the DEO apprised the representatives of various political parties of the ECI’s directive to hold such interaction sessions with political parties, emphasising strengthening the electoral process.

Responding to issues raised by the representatives of political parties, he urged them to proactively work to check any unresolved issues in their areas, and assured them that every issue would be taken seriously, so that it could be resolved immediately.

ERO Rajiv Chiduni informed that the meeting was a significant step towards fostering collaboration and addressed the key issues about streamlining the election process. Among others who attended the meeting were the Mariyang ADC, the Jengging EAC, and representatives of political parties. (DIPRO)