Polluting unit

The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has issued a show-cause notice to Satyam Ispat (Northeast) and Satyam Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd industries after they failed to comply with several safety and environmental requirements.

The board, after receiving complaints of pollution in the area, inspected the industries, which have been under the radar of law enforcement agencies for the last couple of weeks, including a raid on the owners by the Enforcement Directorate.

The industries have one week to respond to the board notice while another similar notice has been issued by the district administration on the issue of polluting the area.

Though late, the crackdown on the industries for ignoring environmental and safety measures is welcome.

For years, both industries have been known to act above the law, with very few daring to challenge them.

The industries must abide by the established rules, even if driven by the motive of profiteering. Strict action must be taken, and if compliance is not forthcoming, the board, as stated, should take corrective measures, including shutting down the polluting units.

The board should also inspect other setups across the state to ensure that people do not have to bear the consequences of someone else’s greed.