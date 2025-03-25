Training prog to promote medicinal, aromatic plant cultivation held

KARSINGSA, 24 Mar: A training programme on ‘Promotion of medicinal and aromatic plants cultivation for health and livelihood security’ under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) scheme was organised here on Monday.

The programme, organised by Gujarat-based Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAP) Directorate in collaboration with the Papum Pare KVK, aimed to build capacity among farmers to cultivate medicinal and aromatic plants for improved livelihoods.

During the training, scientists from the KVK and the MAP Directorate educated the farmers on the TSPscheme, market potential, agro-techniques, collection and conservation, diseases and post-harvest management, farmers’ rights, and GI tagging of medicinal and aromatic plants.

The farmers also received knapsack sprayers, and training kits containing seed packets of ashwanganda, kalmegh, tulsi, senna, isabgol, asalio, and sweet basil.

Fifty farmers from the district attended the training.