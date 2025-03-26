13 judokas leave for Junior National Judo Championships

ITANAGAR, 25: Thirteen young and talented judokas from Arunachal Pradesh are set to compete in the Junior National Judo Championships 2024-25, taking place from 28 to 31 March in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The team, comprising seven girls and six boys, left for Dehradun from Guwahati on Tuesday, the Arunachal Judo Association informed in a release.

The team: (Girls): Pomen Teppa, Kabi Doyum, Pona Jenchan, Nang Anjali Longkan, Ngoinem Bo, Pari Osik, Astomi Pangging; (Boys): Khomdan Wanghop, Tang Tada, Tana Karbia, Kentu Lap, Tersu Tali, and Kishan Ngadong.