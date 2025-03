NAHARLAGUN, 25 Mar: The employees of the Audit & Pension, Small Savings and the Social Audit Directorates mourned the passing away of former audit and pension cirector Yaling Megu, who passed away on 18 March.

They fondly remembered their time with Megu, acknowledging his significant contributions and positive impact on the department.

The members prayed for his eternal peace, and said that his legacy would continue to guide and inspire future generations.