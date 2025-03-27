Itanagar police arrest two for assaulting govt consultant

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: Itanagar police have arrested two individuals for the kidnapping and assault of a consultant with the department of skill development and entrepreneurship, government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 12:30 on the night of March 22, when the victim was returning from the civil secretariat to his rented residence in A-Sector. He was intercepted near Ziro Point by two men-identified as Biku Shi (30) and Mili Nobin (32), both permanent residents of Kamle district-along with a woman accomplice traveling in a car.

The police said the accused forcibly abducted the victim, physically assaulted him and subjected him to verbal abuse. They searched his belongings, attempted to extort money, and checked all his identity and financial documents. When they failed to find cash, they snatched his mobile phone and later pushed him out of the moving vehicle near the Tigdo check gate. The accused threw his phone out while returning, the police informed.

Acting promptly on the complaint, Itanagar police arrested the two male suspects and recovered the victim’s mobile phone and important documents. The woman involved has been served a legal notice to appear before the investigating officer. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

“Itanagar police remain committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all residents, and strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disrupt public peace and security,” said SP Rohit R. Singh in a release.