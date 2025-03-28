Cleanliness drive carried out along OKSRT road

[Prem Chetry]

RUPA, 27 Mar: A massive cleanliness drive was carried out along an over-10-km stretch of the Orang-Kalaktang- Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road,from Rupa Mod to Zagang in West Kameng district, on Thursday.

Zagang Depga (ZD) chairman Tenzing Norbu Thongchi urged commuters and villagers not to throw waste, including wrappers, water bottles, and other non-degradable items on the road, and asked commuters and villagers to help in keeping the area clean and green.

The drive was an initiative of Rupa ADC LobsangTsetan, and was organised in collaboration with the Tukpen Village Council, volunteers from ZD and the 90s Group, youths from Khodichho, and employees of different government departments.

The cleanliness drive aimed to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and environmental awareness in the region. Volunteers engaged in cleaning the road, public places, and water bodies, while spreading awareness about waste management and sustainable practices.