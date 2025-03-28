Need for responsible farming: Wangsu

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Thursday emphasised the need for responsible farming while launching the Kanubari Agro-Spices Producers Company Limited (KASP) in Longding district.

Addressing the event in Kanubari, Wangsu urged farmers and the newly formed farmers-producers company (FPC) to work in close coordination for sustainable agricultural growth.

He cautioned against the misuse of government schemes and assured people of his commitment to monitoring the progress of beneficiary farmers, an official statement said.

“This initiative is a significant step towards fulfilling the Spices Mission, a vision aimed at transforming Kanubari into a model region for organic spice production, thereby improving the socioeconomic status of our farmers and communities,” Wangsu said.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to organic farming, he highlighted the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER), which seeks to produce high-quality market-ready spices while creating better income opportunities for local farmers.

The KASP initiative is part of a broader effort to provide structured support to farmers and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

As part of the event, Wangsu distributed ginger and king chilli saplings to over 500 farmers from 19 villages.

He also inaugurated the distribution of over 16 metric tonnes of ginger saplings to farmers in 25 villages, organised into Farmers Interest Groups under the MOVCD scheme.

The initiative marks a new era of agro-based development in the region, focusing on self-reliance, organic farming, and inclusive growth, the statement said. (PTI)