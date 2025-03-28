Community nutri-garden launched in Changlang

CHANGLANG, 27 Mar: A community nutri-garden (poshan vatika) – a model for scientific farming and nutrition – was launched by Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah in Yatdam circle in the district on Thursday.

The community nutri-garden is an integral part of the ‘Healthy Jongrom Project’ initiated by Circle Officer Dr Ripi Doni, and the project is designed to promote food security, nutrition, and women empowerment in the villages by way of income generation and sustainable agriculture using scientific farming.

It will serve as a demonstration plot, encouraging household to replicate similar practices in their kitchen gardens, ensuring a continuous supply of fresh and organic food.

The project is being implemented in convergence with the Horticulture, Agriculture and Health Departments and panchayat bodies. While line departments give handholding technical support round the year, the stakeholders will manage the field at the ground level. (DIPRO)