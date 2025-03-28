DC calls for speedy completion of priority projects

PASIGHAT, 27 Mar: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu asked the departments concerned to speed up completion of priority projects in the district.

The DC said this while reviewing the physical and financial progress of all ongoing central and state government schemes, PM and CM flagship schemes, and the smart city projects during a DLMC meeting here on Thursday.

Taggu stressed on projects related to health, education and essential services sectors, saying that “adherence to quality and time-bound completion of the key projects is a must at any cost.”

The DC also asked the departments to “step up proactive efforts to achieve saturation targets for flagship schemes.”

DDSE Odhuk Tabing informed that 18 schools have been identified for merging with nearby feeder schools, in line with the state government’s initiative to ensure optimum human resource management.

The DC was also apprised of the status of smart city projects and PMC projects.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Joint DHS DrT Tali, PSCDCL CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, and HoDs. (DIPRO)