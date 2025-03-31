AFSPA extended in NE states

NEW DELHI, 30 Mar: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers and immunity from prosecution unless approved by the Centre, was on Sunday extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas in Namsai district in the state for six months, beginning 1 April, after a review of the law and order situation in northeastern states.

It has been extended for six months in entire Manipur, except the jurisdictions of 13 police stations, in view of the law and order situation there.

The AFSPA, under which a particular state or some areas are declared ‘disturbed’, has also been extended to eight districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state for six months, according to a notification issued by the union home ministry.

The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since 13 February after chief minister N Biren Singh, who was heading a BJP-led government, resigned on 9 February following ethnic violence that claimed over 260 lives since May 2023.

The disturbed area declaration was in force in the entire Manipur (except the Imphal municipality area) from 2004 till early 2022.

In a separate notification, the home ministry said that a further review of the law and order situation in Nagaland has been undertaken. (PTI)