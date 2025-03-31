Circle-wise volleyball tournament held

ITANAGAR, Mar 30: In a bid to strengthen community bond and promote sportsmanship, a ‘circle-wise’ volleyball tournament for players from Dumporijo constituency in Upper Subansiri district was held at the Hornbill Ground here on Sunday.

The tournament, the first of its kind for the people of Dumporijo, witnessed enthusiastic participation from the five circles of the constituency – Maro, Gusar, Gite Ripa, Dumporijo, and Bari Rijo.

A total of 12 teams competed, with six teams each in the junior and senior categories, making the event a vibrant affair with high-energy matches.

In the senior category, Team Khamyir from Maro circle clinched the championship, defeating Gusar circle in a closely contested final. Meanwhile, in the junior category, Gusar circle emerged victorious over Team Khameera of Maro circle.

Tatung Nguki was adjudged the best player in the junior category, while Tanga Nalo received the honour in the senior category. The ‘discipline team’ award went to Gite Ripa circle.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Rode Bui lauded the organisers for their efforts and assured full support to future tournaments aimed at fostering unity and brotherhood in the region.

Event chairman Takam Ropuk, secretary Chijum Riddi, and overall in-charge Bida Gara emphasised that the tournament’s objective was to encourage interaction and strengthen relationship among the diverse tribal communities of Dumporijo.

The organisers expressed their commitment to making the tournament an annual affair, with plans to expand it into a larger platform in the coming years.

Gusar ZPM Jumli Dugi was also present.