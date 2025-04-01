1 arrested for vandalising ATM

KHONSA, 31 Mar: The Tirap police have arrested a person, identified as Nidhu Kumar Nath, from Assam’s Karimganj district, for vandalising a State Bank of India ATM near the deputy commissioner’s office here, Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho said.

The arrest was made within 48 hours of the incident.

The accused, who was arrested from Bank Colony here, confessed to the crime, citing financial distress as the reason, Singpho said.

On Sunday, the police had received information about the vandalisation of the ATM. CCTV footage showed the suspect entering the kiosk at 12:15 AM, tampering with the light bulb, and attempting to break the vault, before leaving at 12:51 AM. The police immediately secured the site, from where they recovered iron rods, a screwdriver, a local dao, and a face-covering cloth, the SP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the PDPP Act. (DIPRO)