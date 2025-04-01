GEPL Launches drilling campaign at Kharsang oilfield

[ Samshum Changmi ]

KHARSANG, 31 Mar: GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited (GEPL) has commenced ‘Drilling Campaign-IV’ with the spudding of a new development well at the Kharsang oilfield in Changlang district.

The GEPL operates the oilfield in partnership with Oil India Limited and JEKPL.

The event was attended by Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah, CRPF Commandant DK Singh, and the GEPL’s operations team.

GEPL, which currently manages 70 oil and gas wells, aims to complete nine wells in the first phase of this campaign.

GEPL head of operations Ravishankar Prasadi said, “The new wells are expected to enhance oil production and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the region. The company also plans to undertake further development and exploratory drilling in the coming years.”

The Kharsang oilfield has been granted approval for 40 additional development wells and five exploratory wells, with drilling already underway.