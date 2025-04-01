CM, others release fish species in Shergaon

SHERGAON, 31 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Home Minister Mama Natung, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, MLAs PhurpaTsering, Tenzin Nyima Glow and Tsetan Chombay, and Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari released 7,000 fingerlings of schizothorax fish species in Choskhorong-Kho here in West Kameng district on Monday.

The river ranching programme, initiated by the West Kameng fisheries department, was sponsored by the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad. The initiative aims to enhance indigenous fish stock, promote biodiversity conservation, and ensure sustainability.

River ranching is a stock enhancement programme in which fish species are introduced into natural water bodies to support in-situ conservation. Additionally, the programme seeks to discourage illegal and unethical fishing practices.

Tari emphasised the significance of river ranching and said that 11 districts across the state would also implement similar progra-mmes in the near future.

West Kameng DFDO MC Adak provided a brief overview of the programme, and disseminated information about various government schemes related to fisheries.

The river has been conserved and protected by NGO Garung Thuk since 2014. It was recognised as the ‘best water-conserved area’ during the International Water Conclave held in Meghalaya in 2024.

The programme was attended also by, among others,West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar and Garung Thuk chairman Ledo Thungon. (DIPRO)