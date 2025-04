Correspondent

RUKSIN, 31 Mar: Forty-two people were detained here in East Siang district and subsequently externed to Assam after being penalised in the last two weeks for violating the inner line permit (ILP) regulation, Ruksin Police Station OCĀ Igel Lollen said.

The latest checking drive was conducted along NH515 and rural roads in Ruksin area on 30 March, where the police team caught 27 ILP violators, the OC said.