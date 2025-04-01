Suspected heroin seized, one arrested

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: The Niti Vihar police seized 12.93 grams of suspected heroin and arrested an individual, identified as Saiyad Imran Hasan (25), a native of Tajpur Milki village in Bihar, during a raid conducted near JNK Public School in Division 4 here on Sunday.

Acting on reliable information, a police team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi conducted the raid at a tyre repairing shop in the area, and seized 40 vials of suspected heroin and a plastic pouch containing 12.93 grams of suspected heroin.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation is underway to trace possible links to larger drug networks.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.