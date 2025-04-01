Guv praises state’s women

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik praised the women of Arunachal Pradesh for their resilience and self-reliance, emphasising their role in driving sustainable development for their families and the state.

He said this during a cultural presentation themed ‘Arunachal Pradesh Sanskriti, Parampara aur Kala Tayohar’, which was organised by the art and culturedepartment at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The governor said that the dedication and spirit of the state’s women “are keys to realising the vision of ‘Viksit Arunachal’.”

During the event, conceptualised by the governor to celebrate the state’s rich cultural heritage, troupes representing various tribes, including Monpa, Adi, Puroik, Wancho, and Nyishi, showcased the vibrant traditions of Arunachal.

The governor highlighted the state’s immense cultural wealth, expressed through its music, dance, and folk traditions, and reaffirmed the Raj Bhavan’s commitment to promoting local artists and cultural groups through initiatives under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme.

Special invitees, dignitaries, Raj Bhavan officers and staff, and their families attended the cultural presentation. (Raj Bhavan)