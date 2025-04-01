Arunachal on path of accelerated development: CM

SHERGAON, 31 Mar: “Reformation, performance and transformation are leading Arunachal Pradesh on the path of accelerated development,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu as he highlighted “the quantum jump the state made in GSDP, state budget, per capita income, GST collection and state owned resources” since he took over the reins in 2016.

Speaking at a developmental meeting here in West Kameng district on Sunday, Khandu informed that Arunachal has made 135% increase in GSDP from that of 2016.

Likewise, he said that the state budget, which was Rs 12,500 crores in 2016, has increased to Rs 40,000-plus in 2025.

“If we compare 2016 and 2025, our per capita income has jumped by 105%, GST collection by 584%, and our state-owned resources, which was just Rs 900 crores in 2016, has risen to Rs 40,000-plus crores this year,” he said.

He thanked every stakeholder for the leap in development witnessed by the state in about 8-9 years.

Urging “Team Arunachal” to maintain the tempo of progress, Khandu said that “today, Arunachal is at the centerstage and a topic of hot discussion across the country.”

He said, “The reason is not only that we share international boundaries with three countries but it’s also about us, our potentials and our pace of development in all spheres.”

Citing road connectivity as one of the major contributors of development in the state, Khandu further informed that since 2016 rural connectivity has increased by 251% and national highways by 143%.

“Connecting almost all unconnected ADC and CO headquarters and villages across the state was made possible by our futuristic Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Development Programme,” Khandu said.

The chief minister informed that realignment of the OKSRT (Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga) road has been approved by the central government, which will shorten the Balemu-Kalaktang distance from the existing 50 kms (approx) to about 19.2 kms.

Responding to various memorandums submitted during the programme, the chief minister informed that the Shergaon to Mandala Top road is “under survey by the PWD” and assured approval as soon as possible.

He also assured positively consider the Shergaon to Doimara road, water projects for Kalaktang and Rupa townships, and a stadium in Shergaon, as requested.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated 14 projects worth Rs 102 crores and laid the foundation for 21 new projects worth Rs 126 crores for the Kalaktang assembly constituency of the district.

Present at the developmental meeting were Home Minister Mama Natung, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, MLAs PhurpaTsering, Dongru Siongju, Tenzing Nima Glow, and TsetenChombay (local legislator), former chief minister PK Thungon, former speaker TN Thongdok, the chief secretary, and others. (CM’s PR Cell)