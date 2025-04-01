Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: The Arunachal Youth Parliament (AYP) 2.0 is scheduled to begin at DK Hall of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on 3 and 4 April.

Themed ‘Youths Ignited, State United’, the two-day event aims to empower young minds by giving them a stage to debate, discuss, and dream up solutions for the state’s future.

The event will kick off with an ice-breaker debate on the topic ‘Dams in Arunachal Pradesh: Catalyst for Development or Threat to Sustainability’, featuring teams from Dera Natung Government College and Don Bosco College. The debate promises to spark lively arguments and set the tone for the event.

Later in the day, a panel discussion on the topic ‘Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act: Balancing Faith, Culture, and Rights’ will be held, where legal experts, policymakers, cultural historians, and religious leaders will participate. The session will include an audience Q&A, allowing for a dynamic exchange of ideas.

The main attraction of the day-two programme will be the ‘Student Parliament: Youth Voices for Arunachal’s Future’, where delegates from 14 colleges, including the Arunachal Law Academy, Himalayan University, NERIST, and Rajiv Gandhi University will discuss topics like sustainable tourism, climate change, youth governance, tackling the drug menace, and the commercialisation of tribal festivals.

Each speaker will have 10 minutes to present, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session.

The AYP 2.0 has launched a ‘Call for Papers’, inviting students, scholars, and researchers to submit original research papers or book chapters by 30 April, 2025 for publication in an ISBN book. The topics can range from governance and economic development to environmental challenges, cultural identity, and the digital age’s impact on youths.

Awards, including the ‘best presenting college’, ‘best speaker’, ‘best debater’, and the coveted ‘most promising youth leader’ will be given, and the winners will receive trophies, citations, and cash prizes or educational goodies. Every participant will receive a certificate, acknowledging their role in this democratic experiment.

AYO chairman Dodum Natung said: “This isn’t just another event – it’s a revolution in the making. AYP 2.0 is about giving our youths the microphone to speak their truth, challenge the status quo, and shape the destiny of Arunachal Pradesh. We’re igniting their passion and uniting their voices for real change.”

“We want our students to dig deep, think critically, and come up with solutions that don’t just sit on paper but can actually work on the ground,” Natung emphasised.

“This is a chance for our youths to leave a lasting mark – not just in debates but in print, influencing policy and inspiring action,” Natung added.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng will attend the inaugural session.