Cleanliness drive held in Jomlo-Mobuk

RUMGONG, 31 Mar: A cleanliness drive was conducted in Jomlo Mobuk circle in Siang district recently as part of the district administration’s intensive ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ initiative.

The drive, which was led by Rumgong CO (i/c) Jomlo Mobuk and EAC Bomgam Padu, saw active participation from various stakeholders, including market vendors, members of the Rumgong block ArSRLM, Aadum PLF members, and government staff. They cleaned public spaces, removed waste,and planted ornamental plants and saplings during the drive.

The initiative was aimed at establishing a minimum of one clean model village in all nine administrative circles of the district, focusing on boosting sanitation, promoting environmental awareness, and beautifying surroundings. A total of 12 such villages have been selected. (DIPRO)