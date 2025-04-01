Pre-kharif kisan sammelan held

BASAR, 31 Mar: Seventy-one practicing farmers, besides agricultural experts and local stakeholders participated in a ‘Pre-kharif kisan sammelan’ organised here in Leparada district by the West Siang KVK on Monday under the National Innovation on Climate Resilient Agriculture – Technology Demonstration Component (NICRA-TDC).

The event aimed to equip farmers with vital knowledge on adopting climate-resilient agricultural practices for the upcoming kharif season.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar encouraged them to adopt integrated farming system, combining various agriculture practices, such as crop cultivation, livestock management, and agroforestry.

NICRA-TDC Co-PI Dr Kangabam Suraj highlighted the importance of climate resilient technologies designed to help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns. He also provided insights into the latest techniques for managing common agricultural pests and diseases.

Fruit science expert Akshay encouraged the farmers to use quality planting material, stressing how it can significantly improve crop yield and health.

Good horticultural practices, such as proper pruning, pest control, and soil management, were also discussed to help the farmers achieve better results in horticultural crops.

Another topic discussed was crop diversification, emphasising the importance of planting a variety of crops to reduce risks associated with crop failure due to pests, diseases, or adverse climatic conditions.

Quality kharif crops were later distributed to the farmers.