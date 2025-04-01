Kenna WFPCL signs MoU with X5 Agrotech for green ginger supply

PASIGHAT, 31 Mar: In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural marketing and empowering women farmers, the Kenna Women Farmers Producer Company Ltd (Kenna WFPCL) here in East Siang district has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with X5 Agrotech Farm Producer Company Ltd, Namsai, for the supply of 100 metric tonnes (MT) of green ginger.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of ArSRLM District Mission Manager Dr Jarbom Taipodia and Kenna WFPCL CEO Mimar Basar.

This collaboration is expected to bring direct benefits to self-help groups (SHG) and women farmers engaged in ginger cultivation by ensuring a stable market, fair pricing, and better income opportunities. So far, a total of 21,000 MT of green ginger has been delivered to X5 Agrotech Farm Producer Company Ltd, strengthening the agricultural supply chain.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Taipodia said that the initiative would boost rural entrepreneurship, create sustainable livelihoods for women farmers, and provide market access to SHGs involved in ginger cultivation.

Basar said that the MoU would help in scaling up production, increasing profitability, and improving overall agricultural sustainability in the region.