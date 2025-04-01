Lower Dibang Valley to take on Keyi Panyor in opener

Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament begins

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: Lower Dibang Valley will take on Keyi Panyor in the opening match of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT) at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia on Tuesday.

A total of 13 teams will be seen vying for the top honours in the final round of the state’s most prestigious football event.

The teams have been divided into four groups.

Group A comprises Lower Dibang Valley, Keyi Panyor, and Capital Complex, while Group B includes East Kameng, West Siang, and Namsai. Changlang, Kra Daadi, and Siang are in Group C, while defending champions Papum Pare has been clubbed together with Bichom, Lower Subansiri, and East Siang in Group D.

The tournament, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), provides a platform for the players to showcase their talents.

“The event not only promotes football but also strengthens the sporting culture and unity among districts,” the APFA said in a release.

The second match of the day will be played between Papum Pare and Bichom, before West Siang lockshorns with East Kemeng in the third match.

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled to start at 6 pm.