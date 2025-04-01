Youth dies after being hit by car, driver arrested

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: One Kento Doke died on Sunday night after having been hit by a car being driven by one Lenjing Taggu near the Sipu Bridge trijunction in West Siang headquarters Aalo on 29 March, police said.

The incident took place between 11 AM and noon, when Doke was crossing the road to get inside his vehicle, informed West Siang SP Kardak Riba.

After receiving a complaint, the Aalo police traced the vehicle that hit Doke, along with its driver, using CCTV footages.

According to reports, Taggu was driving recklessly.

When he was cautioned by Doke, he reportedly reversed his vehicle and struck Doke, leaving him unconscious.

Doke was evacuated to the Aalo general hospital, from where he was immediately referred to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh as he had gone into a coma. He died on Sunday night in Dibrugarh.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.

Several protests were held outside the Aalo police station after the incident.

A case was registered at the Aalo police station under Sub-section 1 of the BNS after two days of investigation. Initially, a case had been registered under Section 281/125/117, Sub-section 3 of the BNS.

The SP urged the public to refrain from giving the issue a communal colour, and gave assurance that the case is being dealt with sensitively.

Meanwhile the Kargu Kargi Welfare Society’s (KKWS) West Siang district president Somar Potom said that the incident was not an accident or a case of rash driving but deliberate murder, in which the accused reversed his car to hit the victim.

Potom also said that the issue should not be given a communal colour, but added that the KKWS would launch a democratic movement if the police fail to deliver justice in the case.