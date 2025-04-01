Spear Corps provides weaving machines to handcrafts centre

MECHUKHA, 31 Mar: In a significant step towards community empowerment and facilitating skill development, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army provided self-powered weaving machines and associated accessories to the handicrafts centre here in Shi-Yomi district on Monday.

In total, 18 items, including self-powered weaving machines, carpet tools, generator, and other associated accessories were handed over.

The initiative aims to enhance efficiency, boost production, and generate employment opportunities for the local artisans. The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tana Yaho, Block Development Officer Norbu Tsering Naksang, Handicrafts Centre Assistant Director Tamul Bhattacharjee, and GBs.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC expressed appreciation for the Indian Army’s continuous efforts to support the local communities through various welfare initiatives, while Bhattacharjee said that the new machines and equipment would significantly improve the centre’s productivity, thereby allowing more artisans to be employed and trained in traditional weaving techniques.

“This initiative under Operation Sadbhavana reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to facilitate holistic development and nation-building by supporting local industries and enhancing livelihoods,” the ADC added.