4 retired forest employees given farewell

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 1 Apr: The employees of the Ruksin range office under the Pasighat territorial forest division on Monday bade farewell to four employees of the range office here in East Siang district on their retirement from services.

The retired employees are deputy forest ranger Tabing Saroh, forester Tahong Tabing, and forest guards Takom Pango and Yage Kamsi.

Speaking at the function, Ruksin Range Forest Officer Takom Pango urged the retired officials to take part in social activities and work for the welfare of the common people. He further urged them to maintain cooperation with the serving foresters and encourage them.

The retired employees emphasised the importance of foresters embracing challenges and working diligently to protect the state’s forest wealth.