APU students’ fieldwork concludes

PASIGHAT, 1 Apr: A fortnight-long fieldwork and community engagement programme, conducted by students of the tribal studies department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here, concluded in Aohali, an Idu Mishmi village in East Siang district, on Monday.

During the programme, the students, under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr Terbi Loyi engaged in the daily activities of the community to understand their culture, social structure, and knowledge systems.

Depending on their research topics, the students employed research methods such as participant observation, interviews, and surveys to gain deeper insights into the community’s life-world.

As part of community engagement, the students assisted farmers in their fields, organised educational and recreational activities for the village children, painted the school gate, initiated a plantation drive, and participated in the villagers’ monthly social service day.

On the final day, students, village elders, youths, and children shared their experiences and the knowledge gained from the programme.