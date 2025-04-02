SCCZ NSS cell conducts special camp

ZIRO, 1 Apr: The NSS cell of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) in Lower Subansiri district conducted the first phase of its three-day special camp at its adopted village, Lempia, in Old Ziro from 28 to 30 March. The camp aimed to instil social responsibility among students through various activities, including community service and awareness programmes.

The camp commenced with a social service initiative, where NSS volunteers actively participated in a cleanliness drive to enhance the hygiene and sanitation of the adopted village.

On the second day, the volunteers conducted an awareness programme on the effects of junk food at Ziro Valley School, Ziro. The session focused on educating the school students about healthy eating habits and the detrimental impact of junk food on overall wellbeing.

The highlight of the camp was a street play on the theme ‘Gender Equality’, performed by the NSS volunteers. Through creative and impactful presentation, the volunteers emphasised the significance of equal opportunities for all genders in society, promoting awareness and inclusivity.

The final day of the camp featured a trekking expedition to Pakhu Akhii Putu, a site recently recognised for hosting Ziro Valley’s first-ever paragliding test.

A total of 110 student volunteers enthusiastically participated in the trek, embracing adventure and teamwork.