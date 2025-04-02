AFSPA extended to one more district in Nagaland

NEW DELHI, 1 Apr: The Centre on Tuesday imposed for six months the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland’s Meluri district, two days after the law was extended to eight districts and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state.

In a notification, the union home ministry said in November 2024 that the Nagaland government had created the district of Meluri by carving it out of Phek district, which was declared a ‘disturbed area’ on 30 March, along with seven other districts.

“Therefore, in partial modification of notification number S.O. 1536 (E) dated 30 March, 2025, the district Meluri is also declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) for a period of 6 months with affect from 1 April, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.

The special law was on Sunday extended for six months in entire Manipur, except the jurisdictions of 13 police stations, in view of the law and order situation there.

It was also extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas in Namsai district in the state for six months, beginning 1 April, after a review of the law and order situation in these northeastern states. (PTI)