Cancer infra assessed, 200 special centres to be set up in key dists: Minister

NEW DELHI, 1 Apr: The Centre has taken stock of the cancer care infrastructure, medical personnel, and equipment in district hospitals for setting up of daycare cancer centres or DCCCs, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to Union Budget 2025-26, the government plans to set up DCCCs across district hospitals in the next three years, out of which 200 centres are proposed to be set up in the current fiscal, Jadhav said in a written reply.

“A comprehensive gap analysis has been undertaken to assess the availability

of cancer care infrastructure, medical personnel, and essential equipment in district hospitals,” he said.

Based on the findings, the health ministry, in consultation with state governments, plans to establish 200 DCCCs in districts where there is a high cancer burden and limited access to cancer care.

The selection of these districts will ensure robust referral linkages with state cancer institutes (SCI) and tertiary cancer care centres (TCCC), Jadhav said. At present, 19 SCIs and 20 TCCCs are operational across the country to deliver advanced cancer care services.

These centres aim to provide follow-up chemotherapy for patients referred by tertiary care centres. Treatment in government hospitals is either free or highly subsidised, Jadhav said. (PTI)