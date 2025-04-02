Training prog on integrated duck and fish farming

BALEK, 1 Apr: Around 30 farmers of Roing-Koronu block are participating in a training programme on integrated duck and fish farming which began here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Tuesday.

The programme, funded by the NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh regional office and implemented by the LDV KVK, was launched by NABARD AGM Nitya Mili, in the presence of KVK Head Deepanjali Deori, and resource person from the veterinary department Dr A Lego.

“The main objective of this project is to create awareness and provide training-cum-demonstration for skill development of the farmers on scientific way of integrated duck-cum-fish farming and thereby increase the fish production to meet the market demand,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Mili said that the NABARD is committed to develop the rural economy of the state and one of the strategies adopted is introduction of more and more farmers to livestock farming and fish farming.