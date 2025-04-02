APWWS hands over donated books to GHSS

KANKAR NALLAH, 1 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has handed over above 180 donated educational books to the Government Higher Secondary School here in Naharlagun.

The books were contributed to the APWWS by Tade Yangfo, a law student and dedicated animal activist, who

collected them through his page ‘Arunachal Helping Pets’.

The donated collection includes NCERT textbooks from Grade 1 to 12, along with general knowledge books, some of which are highly beneficial for joint entrance examination preparations.

The APWWS members handed over the books to the vice principal of the school, Phassang Sama, ensuring that they reach students in need of academic support.

Appreciating Yangfo’s initiative at such a young age, the APWWS said that his efforts would significantly benefit students who lack access to essential educational resources.