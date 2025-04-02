Lingfa apprises guv of functioning of APPSC

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa apprised Governor KT Parnaik of the functioning of the commission, during a meeting between the two at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The chairman also briefed the governor on the upcoming exam calendar, and various initiatives undertaken to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the selection process.

The governor emphasised the crucial role of the APPSC in ensuring a fair and merit-based recruitment system. He advised the chairman to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and efficiency in every aspect of the commission’s operations.

The governor suggested coming up with innovative solutions to streamline the recruitment process, including leveraging technology, ensuring robust security measures, and adopting best practices from other state public service commissions.

APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal was also participated in the discussions. (Raj Bhavan)