Embrace problem-solving mindset: Wangsu

ZIRO, 1 Apr: Lower Subansiri guardian minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Tuesday urged the Lower Subansiri district administration to embrace a problem-solving mindset and drive progress through innovative solutions.

He said this during a review meeting he convened here with all the heads of departments of the district to evaluate the overall activities in the district.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP presented a detailed assessment of various state and central government schemes being implemented in the district. The presentation was organised around the key thematic areas of Sashakt Arunachal, which includes sundar, samridh, shikshit, swasth, surakshit and swachch Arunachal.

Wangsu received comprehensive updates on the implementation status of flagship schemes throughout the district. He sought cooperation of all departments and emphasised the importance to monitoring progress at the grassroots level and ensuring that government programmes are reaching their intended beneficiaries.

The review, which was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure effective execution of development initiatives and to identify areas requiring additional support, was attended by local MLA Hage Appa, Commissioner Mimung Tayeng, the ADC, the ZPC, and all the HoDs of the district.

Earlier in the day, Wangsu visited the district dairy farm and the district piggery breeding farm in Siro to assess the farm’s activities and the overall condition of the department’s premises.

This was Wangsu’s maiden visit to the district as the guardian minister.