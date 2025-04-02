20th TTSLFT: Keyi Panyor defeat Lower Dibang Valley 1-0 in opener

YUPIA, 1 Apr: Keyi Panyor defeated Lower Dibang Valley by a solitary goal in the opening match of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT) at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

The winning goal was scored by Kon Tolu in added time (91+1 min).

Papum Pare beat Bichom 6-1 in the second match.

Papum Pare was leading Bichom 1-0 at the end of first half with goal from Rose Gida (11 min).

Taba Heli (47 min, 56 min) and Nabam Sonu (81 min, 90+2 min) scored two goals each, while Michi Mudo (79 min) scored one in the second half.

In the third and final match of the day, West Siang played out a 3-3 draw with East Kameng.

During the inauguration ceremony, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association secretary-general Kipa Ajay submitted a memorandum

to adviser to sports and youth affairs minister Jingnu Namchoom to include the state women’s football championship as a calendar event under the state government, to which Namchoom assured to take necessary steps to make it a reality.

Wife of late Tadar Tang, Tadar Yadir, Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir, Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and Papum Pare SP Taru Gussar, among others, attended the inaugural ceremony in the evening.