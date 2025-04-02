Importance of autism awareness

[ Dr Shabina Ahmed ]

The United Nations’ theme for the World Autism Awareness Day this year is ‘Advancing neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)’. The day is observed on 2 April every year.

This year’s theme highlights the intersection between neurodiversity and global sustainability efforts, and recognises that ‘neurodiversity’ is not just a matter of social justice but a critical component of achieving the SDGs. The theme, thereby, calls for a shift towards creating inclusive environments in education, employment, and society at large, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate fully and contribute to building a better world for all.

Arunachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards creating a supportive community for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with the opening of the JA-Centre for Autism and Child Development (JACA-CD) in Aalo in West Siang district. This marks a milestone in our collective efforts to promote autism awareness and provide essential services to those who need them.

According to the 76th round of the National Statistical Office (NSO) survey conducted between July and December, 2018, there is a higher percentage of disabled men than disabled women in Arunachal (Fig). However, there is scanty data on children with developmental delays and within the autism spectrum.

Across India, comprehensive studies on neurodevelopmental disorders remain critically limited, particularly in remote regions, like the Northeast. This lack of data hinders accurate prevalence estimates, impedes the development of targeted interventions, and obstructs effective policy formulation.

According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, the prevalence of autism in Northeast India is estimated to be around 1 in 100 children.

In Arunachal, where access to healthcare and diagnostic services can be challenging, it is essential that we raise awareness about autism and promote early intervention.

The lack of awareness and access to services in these areas not only affects countless children and families but also hinders the nation’s progress towards achieving the UN’sSDGs.

This deficiency is compounded by geographical challenges and limited resources, resulting in a significant gap in understanding the true scope of the issue.

Consequently, children with developmental delays and autism often go undiagnosed or receive delayed interventions, perpetuating disparities in access to essential services and support, highlighting an urgent need for increased research investment and data collection.

While autism awareness has improved significantly in India’s urban areas, rural regions continue to face significant challenges in understanding and supporting individuals with autism.

Achieving SDG 4 (quality education), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), and SDG 10 (reduced inequalities) requires a concerted effort to address the needs of individuals with autism. Increased research will help us understand the prevalence and specific needs of children with ASD in rural contexts. Intervention programmes, including early screening, therapy, and family support, are crucial for improving their quality of life. The JACA-CD centre in Aalo should play a major role in furthering this. (Dr Ahmed can be reached at shabinaloveschildren@gmail.com)