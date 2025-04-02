Construction of mini-secretariat in Ruksin in progress

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 1 Apr: Construction work for the mini-secretariat here in East Siang district is in progress, sources from the subdivisional administration said on Tuesday.

As per reports, the construction firm has completed more than 50 percent construction work for the three-storied secretariat building.

The state government sanctioned an amount of Rs 10 crores for the mini-secretariat building in Ruksin in September 2023 and the building construction work was awarded to Purvanchal Enterprise.

It is said that the model turnkey of the project, including structural drawing, design and architecture submitted by the construction firm was verified by engineers of the Pasighat PWD division, the implementing agency.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had announced the project during the Banggo Solung celebration in Ruksin town on 9 September, 2022.

The stipulated time of completion of the project was 24 months, but the work was delayed for various reasons.

In addition to the mini-secretariat building, a separate RCC bridge project over Ruksin Nalla (perennial stream) along the entry road was approved by the authority.

It may be mentioned that Ruksin town, bordering Assam, attained urban town status in December 2021. In the subsequent period, the state government also established a sub-treasury office here.