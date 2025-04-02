DC asks stakeholders to be prepared for monsoon

PASIGHAT, 1 Apr: In view of the onset of monsoon, East Siang Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman T Taggu asked all stakeholders to be aware of their roles and responsibilities.

He said this during a meeting convened by the DDMA here with all the stakeholders, like the Army, BRO, paramilitary forces, administrative officers, HoDs, SDRF personnel, and aapda mitra volunteers, to discuss the preparedness for the monsoon.

Taking stock of the contingency plans of all departments, the DC called for strengthening their respective contingency plans “with preventive mindset to save lives and mitigate loss of properties and infrastructures.”

The SP in his address highlighted various aspects of the police department’s contingency response plan for any emergency.

ADC (HQ) and DDMA Incident Response Commander Tatling Pertin stressed on identification of vulnerable and high-risk zones, and reiterated preparing a need-based response plan by all departments and stakeholders.

DDMO T Tashi covered all the important aspects with regard to disaster management, like preparation of DDMP, activation of IRS, identification of designated safe shelters, cleaning and desilting of drains, activation of DEOC, pre-emptive pruning of trees, conducting intensive awareness generation activities, stocking essential commodities and lifesaving medicines, survey of “lifeline buildings,”etc.

He requested every department concerned to prepare contingency plans, incorporating all important aspects, and submit them to the disaster management department for updating the district disaster management plan.

Representative from the Rayang and Sigan military stations also shared inputs in the context of disaster management. (DIPRO)