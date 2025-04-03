20th TTSLFT: Lower Subansiri trounce Bichom 9-0

ITANAGAR, 2 Apr: Tapi Hake scored a hattrick as Lower Subansiri trounced Bichom 9-0 in a group D match of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia on Wednesday.

Hake netted in 14th, 85th and 89th minutes after Kago Duyu opened the scoring in the 7th minute. Duyu added one more goal before the breather in the 41st minute.

Mihin Nomo scored a brace (31st, 51st min), while Punyo Talling (35th min) and Tailyang Cosy (52nd min) scored a goal each to complete the drubbing of the team.

Earlier in the morning, Changlang pipped Kra Daadi 1-0. The match-winning goal was scored by Vivek Gurung in added time (91+1 min).

In the third match, Papum Pare beat East Siang 2-1, while Capital Complex drew 1-1 with Lower Dibang Valley in the fourth match.