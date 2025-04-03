Morshing Aachi-Lhamu Chham team begins its historic tour

[ Dr. Tenzing N. Drangtzidar ]

KALAKTANG, 2 Apr: The Morshing Aachi-Lhamu Chham team began its historic maiden Garko (tour) on Tuesday from Morshing village in West Kameng district, reviving a sacred Monpa tradition that had been dormant for several years.

This journey marked the rebirth of the revered Aachi-Lhamu Chham, an age-old dance deeply rooted in the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Monpa community.

The revival of this magnificent tradition is attributed to the tireless efforts of Lopon Ngawang Tsering and Lobsang Namgey, whose vision, dedication and love for their heritage brought this forgotten art form back to life.

Their mission was supported by their wives and the villagers.

The team’s departure has sparked a renewed sense of pride and unity in Morshing.

As they travel across the villages of the Kalaktang circle, they carry with them the vibrant costumes, sacred chants, and elegant movements of the Aachi-Lhamu Chham, conveying a message of cultural resilience, unity, and the timeless beauty of Monpa tradition.